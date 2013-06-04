A remarkably simple vinegar test in India has managed to lower the rate of cervical cancer deaths by one-third. Healthcare professionals have said that the outcome of the test has been “incredible”, stating that it is capable of saving millions of lives.

Is there a cheaper alternative way? To tackle the problem, researchers have been trying to find a cost-efficient method of detecting the cancer before it’s too late. After years of work, a group of scientists have developed an alternative test to Pap smears. The vinegar test is inexpensive and can be carried out with very little training and not much need for equipment. It involves swabbing the cervix with vinegar, which makes any pre-cancerous tumors turn white. The results can be seen within just minutes.