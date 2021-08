British researchers have scientifically proven that broccoli, turmeric, green tea and pomegranate help fight the most common cancer in men in the United States and the United Kingdom – prostate cancer. Professor Robert Thomas, who works as an oncologist at Bedford Hospital and Addenbrooke’s, part of Cambridge University Hospitals, and team conducted a six-month human study involving 203 adult males, all of them with prostate cancer. The men were split into two groups: The essence of pomegranate, turmeric, green tea and broccoli group

The placebo group They all took a capsule each day, with either the target ingredients (called “Pomi-t”) or placebo. After six months, the researchers found that PSA levels were 63% lower among those taking capsules containing essence of pomegranate, turmeric, green tea and broccoli compared to those in the placebo group.

What is PSA (prostate-specific antigen)? PSA (prostate-specific antigen) is a protein produced by prostate cells. A blood test can measure PSA levels, which may help detect early prostate cancer. People with prostate cancer have higher and rising blood-PSA levels. The PSA blood test only helps doctors decide whether to carry further tests, such as biopsies, to determine whether a patient might have prostate cancer – it is not a definitive test. Some patients may have higher than normal PSA levels and no malignancy. This study was a “double-blind” one – neither the doctors nor the participants knew who were taking dummy capsules (placebo) or Pomi-t ones.