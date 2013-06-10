British researchers have scientifically proven that broccoli, turmeric, green tea and pomegranate help fight the most common cancer in men in the United States and the United Kingdom – prostate cancer.

Professor Robert Thomas, who works as an oncologist at Bedford Hospital and Addenbrooke’s, part of Cambridge University Hospitals, and team conducted a six-month human study involving 203 adult males, all of them with prostate cancer.

The men were split into two groups:

The essence of pomegranate, turmeric, green tea and broccoli group

The placebo group

They all took a capsule each day, with either the target ingredients (called “Pomi-t”) or placebo. After six months, the researchers found that PSA levels were 63% lower among those taking capsules containing essence of pomegranate, turmeric, green tea and broccoli compared to those in the placebo group.