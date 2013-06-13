A penile implant procedure ended up forcing patient Daniel Metzgar having to live with a permanent erection for 8 months, according to his attorney Michael C. Heyden at a medical malpractice suit being heard at New Castle County Superior Court, Wilmington, Delaware, USA.
- Semi-rigid implants – two malleable rods are implanted surgically within the erection chambers of the penis. The penis will be in a permanently semi-rigid state. The patient can bend the penis downwards or straight out, so that it is not obtrusive when the man is not having sex. In this “semi-rigid” state, the penis is rigid enough for penetration. However, the erection achieved with inflatable implants is harder.
- Inflatable implants – there are two types: 1. Two piece Inflatable Penile Implant. 2. Three Piece (Multi-component) Inflatable Penile Implant. The three piece produces a more natural erection, and when the man is not having sex, the penis is not erect (in both cases). With the 3-piece implant:
– There is a pump (button) which is placed inside the scrotum.
– A reservoir (small container) is placed in the abdomen.
– Two cylinders are implanted in the erection chambers of the penis.
When the button is squeezed, the reservoir empties out into the cylinders, creating an erection. At the base of the pump there is a deflation valve (press it and the erection deflates).
- Infection
- Erosion of the implant through the skin, urethra, small bowel intestine and colon
- Injury to a vein or artery of lower extremity
- Mechanical failure of the implant
- There may be severe pain (temporary) in the surgical area
- After surgery, the patient loses the ability to have a spontaneous erection (however, this is not usually an issue because the procedure is aimed at people with erectile dysfunction)
- Some complications related to anesthesia, such as contracting pneumonia or phlebitis (if surgery is done under general anesthetic). There is a risk of complications from existing heart problems, as with all surgical procedures
- Further surgery if there is a complication or dissatisfaction with the implant