Scans have shown loss of brain matter in two regions of the brain associated with pain regulation in Gulf War veterans, researchers from Georgetown University Medical Center reported in the journal PLoS One.

As background information, the authors informed that of the approximately 700,000 soldiers who served in Operation Desert Storm (1990-1991), nearly 30% developed Gulf War Illness (Gulf War Syndrome). Gulf War Illness presents itself with symptoms such as cognitive deficits, autonomic dysfunction, severe fatigue, and chronic widespread pain that implicate the CNS (central nervous system).

The majority of patients with Gulf War Illness experience post-exertional malaise, meaning their symptoms worsen considerably after physical and/or mental effort.

The scientists in this study had set out to determine what the causal relationship might be between exercise, the brain and alterations in symptoms. They recruited 38 volunteers – 28 Gulf War veterans and 10 controls (ten matched people who were not veterans). The participants underwent two exercise stress tests as well as two fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) scans, one before and one after the tests – the aim was to see whether there were any serial changes in pain, *autonomic function and working memory.

*Autonomic function refers to how well the autonomic nervous system (ANS) is working. ANS is the part of the nervous system that acts as a control system and works largely below the level of consciousness. It affects digestion, heart rate, urination (micturition), sexual arousal, perspiration, pupillary dilation, salivation, and respiratory rate.



Nearly one third of soldiers sent to the Gulf War have Gulf War Illness symptoms

The scientists found that Gulf War illness appears to have two distinct forms, depending on which brain regions have deteriorated. Their findings may explain why doctors have consistently found that not all Gulf War veterans have the same symptoms and complaints.

After undergoing physical exercise tests, it became evident that there were subgroups with different symptoms among the veterans. In 18 of the veterans, pain levels rose after completing the exercise stress test. The fMRI scans revealed loss of brain matter in regions next to those associated with the regulation of pain.

When those veterans had to do cognitive (thinking, memory, judgment, intelligence) tasks, the scans showed that the basal ganglia part of the brain was used more – possibly a compensatory strategy used by the brain that is commonly found among Alzheimer’s disease patients as well as those with other neurodegenerative disorders.

After physical exercise, the affected veterans lost the ability to use their basal ganglia. The researchers suggest this was because of an adverse response to a physiological stressor.

Rayhan wrote that “a separate group of 10 veterans had a very different clinical alteration.” Their heart rates increased significantly. Atrophy (deterioration) was also observed in the brain stems of these ten veterans. The brain stem regulates heart rate.

Some patients with neurodegenerative disorders showed increased compensatory use of the cerebellum part of the brain when undergoing cognitive tasks. The authors reported that in this subgroup the same thing was observed – after exercise, they lost the ability to employ this compensatory area.

Dr. Baraniuk and team found no alterations in exercise-induced symptoms, brain structure or cognition in any of the 10 non-veterans (the control group).

Rayhan explained:

“The use of other brain areas to compensate for a damaged area is seen in other disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, which is why we believe our data show that these veterans are suffering from central nervous system dysfunction.”

Just because these veterans have similar symptoms and atrophies to patients with neurodegenerative disorders does not mean that they will progress to Alzheimer’s disease or some other disorder, Rayhan added.

“Our findings help explain and validate what veterans have long said about their illness.“

Rakib Rayhan

The scientist, who expressed surprised at their findings, wrote that their study follows another one published in March 2013 in PLoS ONE where abnormalities in the bundle of nerve fibers connecting brain areas that deal with the processing and perception of pain and fatigue were observed.