Using your cell phone while walking may not be the best idea, according to a new report published in the journal Accident Analysis and Prevention. The study revealed that in 2010, over 1,500 pedestrians were treated in emergency rooms across the U.S. because of cell phone use while walking.
people between the ages of 16 to 25 were at the most risk of being injured because of cell phone use.
the number of pedestrians treated in emergency rooms while using their cell phone has risen every year since 2005.
people between the ages of 16 to 25 were at the most risk of being injured because of cell phone use.
the number of pedestrians treated in emergency rooms while using their cell phone has risen every year since 2005.
American Journal of Public Healthtexting and cell phone use have led to a significant rise in fatalities due to distracted driving
Applied Cognitive Psychology people have greater difficultly maintaining a fixed speed, or keeping their car safe in a single lane when using their cell phone.
the number of actual crash-related injuries in emergency rooms related to cell phone use is grossly underestimated by the CPSC.
there could have been as many as 2 million pedestrian injuries related to mobile phone use in 2010.
it is safe to say that the numbers we have are much lower than what is really happening.”
“As more people get cell phones and spend more time using them, the number of injuries is likely to increase as well. Now people are playing games and using social media on their phones too. Parents already teach their children to look both ways when crossing the street. They should also teach them to put away their cell phone when walking, particularly when crossing a street.”