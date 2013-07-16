Chances are, you are reading this first sentence and hearing your own voice talking in your head.

According to a new study, internal speech makes use of a system that is mostly employed for processing external speech, which is why we can “hear” our inner voice.

The study comes from the Department of Linguistics at the University of British Columbia, and is led by researcher Mark Scott, who analyzed a brain signal known as “corollary discharge” – a signal that separates sensory experiences we produce ourselves from experiences that are external. This signal helps explain why we are unable to tickle ourselves: it predicts our own movements and omits the sensation of feeling ticklish.

According to the study, this prediction usually filters out self-made sounds so we don’t hear them externally, but rather internally. The corollary discharge therefore prevents the sensory confusion that would otherwise arise.

Until now, the phenomenon of internal speech has been mostly unexamined. But through two experiments, Scott saw evidence that corollary discharge is an important component of our internal speech experiences: