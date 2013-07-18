Researchers have developed a new treatment for advanced prostate cancer that has spread to the bones, which delivers a “high-energy” burst of radiation to cancer cells, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The phase III trial, conducted by researchers at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and scientists from The Institute of Cancer Research in the UK, studied 921 men suffering from prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is a cancer of the prostate gland found in the male reproductive system. It is more common in men aged over 45.

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men, with 1 in 6 men likely to be diagnosed with the disease in their lifetime.