Scientists have discovered that migraines may affect the long-term structure of the brain and increase the risk of brain lesions, according to a study published in the journal Neurology.

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark analyzed six population-based studies and 13 clinic-based studies to see whether there was a link between migraines and brain lesions, silent abnormalities or brain volume changes.

The study authors looked at MRI brain scans of patients with common migraines or migraines with aura. Migraine with aura is when a person experiences symptoms before the onset of the migraine. These scans were compared with those of people not suffering from the disorder.

The results of the study revealed that those who had migraines with aura showed a 68% increased risk of white matter brain lesions, compared with those who did not have migraines.

Patients who experienced common migraines showed a 34% increased risk of brain lesions compared with those not suffering from migraines.

Infarct-like abnormalities in the brain – symptoms that indicate a disruption in blood flow to the brain – increased by 44% in those who had migraines with aura compared with those who had migraines without aura.

Additionally, brain volume changes were more prevalent in both people with common migraines and migraines with aura than those without the conditions.

The study authors explain: