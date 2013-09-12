In the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jim Carrey’s and Kate Winslet’s characters have their painful relationship memories erased. Now, researchers have demonstrated a method in mice that disrupts unwanted memories while leaving the rest untouched.

Though it may sound like science fiction, the results, which were published in the journal Biological Psychiatry, are very real.

The team, led by Courtney Miller from The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in Florida, successfully erased drug-associated memories in mice and rats, providing hope for recovering addicts or people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

They note that former methamphetamine addicts have reported drug cravings triggered by memory associations. Money, cigarettes and even gum can pull them back to the addiction they tried so hard to leave behind.

Memories are quite complicated to produce, says the team. Changes in the dendritic spines – small structures that receive signals from other neurons – have to happen, altering the structure of nerve cells in the process.

Actin, a protein that makes up the structure of cells, normally plays a role in this process.

But in the mice and rats, the researchers inhibited actin polymerization – which they say is the creation of large “chainlike” molecules – by blocking a “molecular motor” called myosin II.

They did this during the “maintenance phase” of methamphetamine-related memory formation.

Courtney Miller, who is a TSRI assistant professor, explained to Medical News Today that the maintenance phase “refers to the long period that a memory sits in storage, after being formed, waiting to be retrieved.”

She explained that they are excited about their findings because their manipulation “disrupts the memory long after it has formed.”

Tests conducted after the manipulation revealed that the mice and rats “immediately and persistently” lost all memories associated with methamphetamine. All the other memories, such as food rewards or foot shock, were still intact.

Miller says: