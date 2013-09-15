Researchers have discovered how one genetic and one sexual risk factor can combine to increase the risk of preeclampsia, according to a study published in the Journal of Reproductive Immunology.

Elizabeth Triche and colleagues at Brown University say their findings suggest there could be new ways for couples to plan pregnancy with improved awareness of the disorder, as well as improved management of the risks.

Preeclampsia is a common condition that can occur during pregnancy, most typically during the postpartum period. It is defined by a sudden sharp rise in blood pressure; swelling to the face, hands and feet; and albuminuria – excess of the protein albumin that leaks into the urine.

If preeclampsia remains untreated, it can develop into eclampsia – a life-threatening condition that can cause convulsions, coma and even death.

According to the Preeclampsia Foundation, the disorder is estimated to account for 76,000 maternal deaths and 500,000 infant deaths worldwide every year.

Previous research has suggested that preeclampsia may stem from the mother’s immune response to pregnancy. From this, the research team set out to study two potential risk factors. These were: