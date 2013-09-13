Researchers have discovered that, just as women go through menopause due to a dramatic decrease in estrogen production, middle-aged men undergo estrogen-related changes in body composition and sexual function.

The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, was conducted by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).

The researchers say that traditionally, when a diagnosis of male hypogonadism has been made – a drop in reproductive hormone levels that are high enough to cause physical symptoms – it has only been based on blood testosterone levels.

However, they say there has been little understanding of the levels of testosterone needed to support certain functions.

According to the study authors, a small proportion of the testosterone made by men is usually converted into estrogen by aromatase – a type of enzyme. The higher the testosterone level in a man, the more testosterone is converted into estrogen.

Researchers have found that low estrogen levels in men can trigger weight gain and adverse changes to their sexual functions.

They add that since men with low testosterone levels also have low estrogen levels, this makes it unclear as to which hormones support certain functions.

Therefore, the researchers wanted to determine the levels of hormone deficiency at which changes occur in men, and whether these are due to low levels of testosterone, estrogen or both.

For this study, the research team enrolled two groups of approximately 150 men aged between 20 and 50 who had normal reproductive functions.

The researchers assigned one group of men to receive daily doses of testosterone gel at one of four dosage levels, or a placebo gel for a period of 16 weeks.

Men in the second group were required to have the same testosterone doses but alongside an aromatase inhibitor, which was responsible for suppressing the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.

All men had their body composition and leg strength assessed at the beginning of the study and were required to complete monthly questionnaires and blood tests throughout the study period.