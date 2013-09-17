Frequent and large does of codeine may increase sensitivity to pain and fail to offer the same relief as morphine, according to a study presented at the 2013 International Headache Congress in the US.

Researchers from the Discipline of Pharmacology at The University of Adelaide in Australia conducted what they say is the world’s first experimental study to compare both codeine and morphine in order to determine their pain-relieving and pain-increasing effects.

Codeine is a pain medication that is a part of the class of drugs known as opioids. It is commonly used to treat mild to moderately severe pain, particularly headaches.

But according to the researchers, patients have been known to complain that their headaches have worsened following regular codeine usage.

“Codeine use is not controlled in the same way as morphine, and as it is the most widely used strong pain reliever medication in the world, we thought it was about time we looked into how effective it really is,” says Professor Paul Rolan of the University of Adelaide and headache specialist at the Royal Adelaide Hospital.