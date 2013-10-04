Physicians at the University of Buffalo have reported that while many babies born early may look as healthy as full-term babies, sadly some of them are not.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, hopes to alert health care providers that greater vigilance is needed when caring for these early arrivals.

Term pregnancy is defined as one in which 37 to 41 weeks have elapsed since the first day of the mother’s menstrual period. Traditionally, babies born within this timeframe are thought to face the same risks.

However, this study highlights that the earlier the babies are born within this 5 week period, the higher the chances are that they will need some medical assistance.

In what is considered to be the first population-based countywide assessment of neonatal morbidity among early-term infants in the US, the researchers conclude that even though many of these babies looked healthy, they were still “physiologically immature.”

Although 'early term' babies may appear healthy, medical staff should be aware that they are still physiologically immature.

Credit: Douglas Levere

Dr. Satyan Lakshminrusimha, associate professor of pediatrics at the University’s School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, says that the study came about after neonatologists observed that babies born at 37 or 38 weeks had more adverse health outcomes than those born at 39 to 41 weeks.

“We were seeing a significant number of infants born at 37 weeks who looked big and pretty healthy, but who, within a few hours of birth were developing low blood sugar, difficulty in breathing or needed antibiotics, necessitating admission to the neonatal intensive care unit,” he explains.