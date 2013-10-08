By discovering that a nervous system protein tends to accumulate at a higher level just under the skin in patients with Parkinson’s disease, researchers believe they may have revealed an important clue to diagnosing Parkinson’s disease.

Despite being the most frequently occurring neurodegenerative disease in the US, where it affects over 1 million people, Parkinson’s disease is difficult to diagnose: there are no standard clinical tests.

This means the disease is often diagnosed only when symptoms like tremors and rigidity emerge, which is well after many brain cells have been destroyed.

Now a new study, published in a recent online issue of the journal Neurology, could help to change that.

Researchers from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, found that elevated levels of a nervous system protein called alpha-synuclein can be detected in the skin of people with Parkinson’s disease.

They suggest the protein could serve as a biomarker of the disease, helping to spot it before symptoms emerge, when it is hard to detect with current methods.

Senior author Roy Freeman, professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School and director of the Autonomic and Peripheral Nerve Laboratory at BIDMC, says even experts are often wrong in diagnosing Parkinson’s disease: