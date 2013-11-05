You might think that pregnancy advice would be the same for every woman, regardless of how her baby was conceived. But an international study shows that parents who conceive through assisted reproductive technologies may be given different advice than those who conceive naturally.

Parents who undergo assisted reproductive technologies (ART) are exposed to the same pregnancy risks as those who spontaneously conceive, but a study, published in the Oxford Journal, Human Reproduction, suggests that clinicians may manage them differently.

The study points out that mothers of ART babies may be older and are more likely to deliver their infants by cesarean and explains that the term “precious baby” was coined to refer to such pregnancies.

Dr. Yaniv Hanoch, associate professor of psychology at Plymouth University in the UK, says:

“Some pregnancies are deemed by parents to be more valuable than others, particularly if conception has taken several courses of assisted reproductive treatment to achieve. But you might expect clinical recommendations regarding pregnancies to remain consistent, particularly when it comes to tests for serious medical conditions.”

“However,” he adds, “this study demonstrates there may be a tendency for clinicians to be affected by the nature of the pregnancy before determining the parents’ wishes.”