When it comes to our pets, we want to feed them the best. Some dog and cat owners believe raw meat, rather than commercial pet food, is healthiest for their animals. But a new study published in the Journal of American Veterinary Medicine suggests this may not be the case.

The study’s research team, led by Dr. Lisa Freeman of the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in Massachusetts, notes that many animal enthusiasts claim raw meat-based diets (RMBDs) are a more natural diet for cats and dogs.

However, both the American Animal Hospital Association and the American Veterinary Medical Association have suggested that pet food containing raw and undercooked meats could lead to food-borne illness for pets and humans who come into contact with them.

“Pet nutrition decisions are often made from the heart and with the best intentions, but it’s essential to look at what the evidence tells us about the benefits and safety of a certain diet,” explains Dr. Freeman.

With this in mind, the research team set out to compare people’s perceptions of RMBDs with existing research that analyzed these diets.