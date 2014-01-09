The US Food and Drug and Administration has announced the approval of a drug called Farxiga (dapaglifozin) to help treat adults with type 2 diabetes. The tablets, in combination with diet and exercise, are said to improve control of blood sugar levels.

According to the American Diabetes Association, approximately 25.8 million people in the US have diabetes. Type 2 diabetes accounts for around 90% of these cases.

Type 2 diabetes is characterized by high blood glucose (hyperglycemia). This is a result of the body being unable to produce enough insulin, or not being able to use the insulin properly (insulin resistance).

High blood sugar levels can lead to serious short-term and long-term health issues, such as nerve and kidney damage, blindness and heart disease.

Farxiga, a sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2), works by preventing the kidney from reabsorbing glucose. This increases the excretion of glucose and reduces blood sugar levels.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 16 clinical trials involving more than 9,400 patients with type 2 diabetes assessed the safety and effectiveness of the drug.

These trials demonstrated that Farxiga was able to improve HbA1c (hemoglobin A1c or glycosylated hemoglobin) levels – a measure of blood glucose control – in type 2 diabetic patients.

Commenting on the drug approval, Dr. Curtis Rosebraugh, director of the Office of Drug Evaluation II at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, says:

“Controlling blood sugar levels is very important in the overall treatment and care of diabetes, and Farxiga provides an additional treatment option for millions of Americans with type 2 diabetes.”

The FDA says as well as being assessed as a stand-alone therapy, the drug has also been tested in combination with other treatments for type 2 diabetes, including insulin, pioglitazone, metformin, glimepiride, and sitagliptin.