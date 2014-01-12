Brain researchers say they have confirmed for the first time that a rare genetic mutation can cause some cases of Tourette syndrome, with the fault disrupting production of histamine in the brain.

The New Haven, CT, researchers at the Yale School of Medicine say the histamine effect “is a cause of the tics and other abnormalities of Tourette syndrome.” Tics are repetitive movements and vocal sounds, and they are unwanted and involuntary – they cannot be controlled.

Publishing their research on mice in the journal Neuron, the authors raise the question of investigating treatment of Tourette syndrome by drugs that target histamine receptors in the brain.

Drugs with such a mode of action are already being explored by pharmaceutical companies for the treatment of separate brain disorders, schizophrenia and ADHD.

Information from the national gene database about histamine describes the chemical’s role – it is a messenger molecule released by nerves, among other functions.

Current neurological drugs under investigation target a certain gene-encoded histamine receptor known as the histamine H3 receptor.

Christopher Pittenger, of the Yale Child Study Center and associate professor of psychiatry and psychology, says of his particular study on histamine genetics:

“These findings give us a new window into what’s going on in the brain in people with Tourette. That’s likely to lead us to new treatments.”

Histamine also has an important role in inflammation, which is why antihistamines work to reduce allergy symptoms. Interactions with the histamine system in the brain, say the Yale researchers, “explain why some allergy medications cause people to feel sleepy.”

The specific gene in this study is called HDC (the histidine decarboxylase gene ), which the researchers previously found to be mutated in a family that had nine members with Tourette syndrome.

That earlier finding of a faulty gene led the authors to confirm its effects on histamine in their present study with mice.

Mice with the same mutation carried by the Tourette family developed symptoms similar to those found in the syndrome, the Yale team showed, saying that this helps to prove that the histamine disruption can cause the tics.