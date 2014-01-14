Past studies have suggested that consuming probiotics on a daily basis can benefit our digestive health. And these benefits may also apply to infants, as a new study suggests that giving probiotics to children in their first 3 months of life may reduce their risk of developing gastrointestinal disorders.

The research team from the Aldo Moro University of Baro in Italy, led by Dr. Flavia Indrio, says that probiotic use in infants may also lead to lower health costs associated with gastrointestinal disorders.

Their findings were published in JAMA Pediatrics.

During the first 6 months of a child’s life, infant colic, acid reflux and constipation are the most common gastrointestinal disorders that lead to pediatrician referral, according to the investigators.

They add that these disorders can result in hospitalization, use of medication, changes in food intake, parental anxiety and loss of parental working days.

The investigators wanted to see whether regular intake of a probiotic supplement may reduce the occurrence of these gastrointestinal disorders.

Probiotics are microorganisms that are believed to play an important role in regulating intestinal function and digestion by balancing the microflora of the gut.

Earlier this year, Medical News Today reported on a study suggesting that probiotics may reduce the risk of diarrhea from antibiotics.

Some foods, such as yogurt, aged cheeses, miso and some soy beverages, contain natural probiotics, or they can be consumed in the form of supplements.