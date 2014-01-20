People around the world are familiar with the blood type diet, a lifestyle plan instructing followers to eat and exercise in certain ways, depending on their blood type. But new research debunks the claims made by creator Peter D’Adamo, suggesting an individual’s nutritional needs do not actually vary by blood type.

The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Toronto in Canada, was recently published in the journal PLoS One.

The blood type diet, outlined in a book, suggests different diets for the four blood types, depending at what point in human development the blood type evolved:

Type O : this is considered the “ancestral blood group” in humans, so the plan suggests a high-animal-protein diet, typical of the hunter-gatherer period.

: this is considered the “ancestral blood group” in humans, so the plan suggests a high-animal-protein diet, typical of the hunter-gatherer period. Type A : this blood type is believed to have evolved when humans settled in agrarian societies, so the plan suggests a vegetarian diet.

: this blood type is believed to have evolved when humans settled in agrarian societies, so the plan suggests a vegetarian diet. Type B : this blood group is believed to originate in nomadic tribes, so the plan suggests a high consumption of dairy products.

: this blood group is believed to originate in nomadic tribes, so the plan suggests a high consumption of dairy products. Type AB: the plan recommends a diet similar to that of type B, but there are certain restrictions, for example, only eggs and fish are recommended as sources of meat.

Along with following a specific diet, the book suggests that individuals follow specific exercise routines, in line with their blood type.

For example, people with type O blood are advised to undergo vigorous aerobic exercise each day, whereas those with type A are advised to participate in exercises that encourage mental contemplation, such as hiking, tennis or swimming.

The theory is wildly popular with individuals wanting to boost their health and lose weight. D’Adamo’s book – which promises positive health outcomes and decreased risks of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease – was a New York Times best-seller and has been translated into 52 languages.