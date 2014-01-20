A new study published recently in Nature Medicine describes how researchers in Canada have discovered the underlying biological mechanism of calcium waves in the heart and how they trigger a type of arrhythmia that can lead to sudden death.

The researchers, led by senior author Dr. SR Wayne Chen, an electrophysiologist at the University of Calgary’s Libin Institute, hope their discovery will lead to new “molecularly tailored” drugs to treat this type of arrhythmia.

Heart arrhythmia means something is not right with the rate or rhythm of the heartbeat – it is either too fast, too slow or irregular. This disrupts blood flow, and while most arrhythmias are harmless, some can be serious and even life threatening.

While many factors contribute to the development of heart arrhythmias, including genetics, scientists know that one mechanism is calcium overload in the heart. This disrupts the finely controlled electrical activity that governs contraction of heart muscle.

Calcium-triggered arrhythmias can lead to sudden death, but exactly how they arise has been a mystery for decades, until now.

For their study, the team focused on how calcium ions are released from cells’ internal stores to help regulate the electrical activity behind heart rhythm. They looked at one part of this system in particular – the ryanodine receptor, a key mechanism for the release of calcium ions.