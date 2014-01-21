New research from the University of Zurich in Switzerland suggests that people who regularly use cocaine struggle to feel empathy for others and are less likely to enjoy social interactions, compared with individuals who do not use the drug.

The research team says their findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggest that treatment for cocaine addicts should include social skill training.

Cocaine is an addictive illegal stimulant that is extracted from the leaves of Erythroxylon coca – a coca plant native to South America.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) estimated that there were around 1.9 million current (past-month) cocaine users in the US in 2008.

Users of the drug can experience short-term energy boosts, euphoria and talkativeness. But cocaine can produce some serious health issues, including brain damage and an increased heart rate and blood pressure, which can cause heart attack and stroke.

Previous studies have also found that regular cocaine users demonstrate poor memory, lack of concentration and have attention deficits.

But for this most recent study, the team wanted to see whether regular cocaine use may also impact a person’s social skills.

A new study suggests that regular cocaine users do not see social interaction as rewarding, therefore they tend to avoid it. Researchers say this could fuel their addiction further.

The investigators conducted a series of experiments on two groups. One group was made up of chronic cocaine users, while the other consisted of healthy controls.

From the experiments, the researchers found that compared with the healthy controls, cocaine users: