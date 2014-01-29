The World Health Organization estimates that 15 million babies are born premature every year, which means they are born before 37 weeks. But new research suggests that risks are higher than previously thought for preterm babies to develop childhood asthma, compared with their full-term counterparts.

Publishing their results in the journal PLoS Medicine, the researchers studied data on more than 1.5 million children around the world.

They used information on patients born since the 1990s from 30 studies, which came from six continents. The majority of the studies came from Europe.

Preterm babies often encounter breathing problems because their lungs are immature, the authors note. They drew from previous research on preterm children born between the 1960s and 1980s, which showed that many of them developed asthma.

However, the researchers say it was unclear whether improved care for preterm babies since then has affected the long-term risk of developing asthma.

Asthma is the most common chronic disease in children, and the team notes that because an increasing number of preterm babies survive birth, the condition is becoming a “significant health problem.”