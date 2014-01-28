Researchers in the US found of two groups of mice given the same cancer-inducing treatment, the group whose sleep was disrupted developed larger, more aggressive tumors than the well-rested mice. In the journal Cancer Research, the team also reports how they found the immune system of the sleep-disrupted mice was less effective at fighting the early stages of cancer than the immune system of the well-rested mice. Study director Prof. David Gozal says: “It’s not the tumor, it’s the immune system. Fragmented sleep changes how the immune system deals with cancer in ways that make the disease more aggressive.” “Fortunately, our study also points to a potential drug target,” he adds, describing how they found a biological messenger – the protein TLR4 – helps to activate the innate immune system. He says TLR4 seems to act as a “lynchpin” between sleep loss and cancer promotion – the effects of fragmented sleep they focused on “were not seen in mice that lacked this protein.”

First study to show in animals how fragmented sleep affects tumors The researchers believe their study, which was funded by the National Institutes of Health, is the first to show, in an animal model, how fragmented sleep directly impacts tumor growth and aggressiveness. The study came about because research linking sleep apnea and death from cancer caught the attention of Prof. Gozal, an authority on the consequences of sleep apnea, and its hallmark, disrupted sleep. For example, in 2012, researchers reported two studies that found a strong link between sleep apnea and cancer mortality. So he and his colleagues, from the Universities of Chicago and Louisville, carried out a series of experiments using lab mice to look at this more closely. During the day, when the small groups of mice were normally asleep in their cages, a silent, motorized brush passed through half the cages, forcing the mice to wake up and then go back to sleep. The rest of the mice were left in peace. After a week, the mice received injections of tumor cells that caused all of them to develop tumors. Four weeks later, the researchers examined the mice.

Mice with disrupted sleep had bigger, more aggressive tumors The researchers found that the mice whose sleep was disrupted had tumors twice the size of those in the mice that slept normally. And then in a further experiment, where they implanted tumor cells in the mice’s thigh muscles – which usually restricts cancer growth – in the mice with disrupted sleep, the tumors were more aggressive and invaded surrounding tissue. Prof. Gozal explains that, usually in muscle, tumors become encased in a tissue capsule rather like a scar: they become “little spheres,” with a clear separation between cancerous and normal tissue. However, in the mice that had disrupted sleep, the tumors had pushed through the capsule and gone into the muscle and bone.