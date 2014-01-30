With the caveat that this should not be tried at home, researchers conducting a study in children with peanut allergies found that the participants could build up a tolerance by consuming increasingly larger amounts of peanut protein on a regular basis.

The technique, called oral immunotherapy (OIT), was used as part of the STOP II trial, results of which are published in The Lancet.

Allergies to peanuts are quite common, and symptoms can range from mild to severe. A more serious, possibly life-threatening reaction is called anaphylaxis, which can cause swelling of the throat and mouth or changes to the heart rate.

The researchers, from the UK, note that the only current way to prevent severe reactions in children allergic to peanuts is for them to completely avoid foods that contain them.

However, accidental reactions are common, says the team, with yearly incidences of 14-55%.

To combat this, the researchers followed 99 children with peanut allergies who were between the ages of 7 and 16 years. These children were randomly assigned to one of two groups:

Group 1: received 26 weeks of OIT using gradually increasing doses of peanut protein – up to 800 mg each day

Group 2: was instructed to follow the current standard of care, which is to avoid peanuts completely.

After 6 months, the children all took part in a double-blind placebo-controlled food challenge, where they gradually consumed increasing amounts of peanut protein.

It should be noted that they were under medical supervision at all times, and researchers noted at what level they encountered allergic symptoms.

In the second part of the trial, the second group (control group) was also offered 26 weeks of OIT before another food challenge.