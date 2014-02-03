With the 2014 Winter Olympics just around the corner, hundreds of athletes are in training for one of the most important competitions of their lives. But according to new research, they should stay away from vitamin C and E supplements if they want to do well. A study has found that these supplements may hinder endurance training.

Vitamins C and E are antioxidants. They boost the immune system so it can fight off bacteria and viruses.

The Office of Dietary Supplements of the National Institutes of Health recommend that women should have 75 mg of vitamin C each day and men should have 95 mg, while both men and women should have 15 mg of vitamin E each day.

Vitamin E is naturally found in some foods, such as vegetable oils, nuts and green vegetables, while citrus fruits and vegetables – including potatoes and broccoli – can be a good source of vitamin C.

However, vitamin C and E supplements are available for those who want to boost their intake.

Because these supplements are so widely used, the research team, led by Dr. Gøran Paulsen of the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, wanted to see if they interfered with cellular or physiological mechanisms during exercise.