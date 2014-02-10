A new study suggests giving some cancer patients high doses of vitamin C intravenously – as opposed to orally – alongside conventional chemotherapy, may help kill cancer cells and also reduce some of its toxic side effects.

Reporting their findings in Science Translational Medicine, researchers from the University of Kansas (KU) Medical Center describe how they tested the approach in cells, animals and humans.

They found giving infused vitamin C together with carboplatin and paclitaxel – two conventional chemotherapy drugs – stopped ovarian cancer in the lab and also reduced toxic side effects of chemotherapy in ovarian cancer patients.

Since the 1970s, ascorbate – or vitamin C – has been used as an alternative therapy for cancer. It has an “outstanding safety profile,” write the researchers, who also note there were anecdotal reports that it was effective if given intravenously.

However, although complementary and alternative therapy doctors continued to use it to combat cancer, conventional oncologists abandoned its use after clinical trials of orally administered vitamin C found it was ineffective against cancer.

Now, more recent studies have resurrected the possibility that intravenous vitamin C may be worth looking at again as a possible anti-cancer therapy, so the KU researchers decided to investigate.