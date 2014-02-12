Women with early-stage breast cancer who have a mutation in the BRCA gene are much less likely to die from the disease if they have a double mastectomy, compared with women who have the mutation and only have one breast removed. This is according to a study published in the BMJ.

The research team, including Prof. Steven Narod of the Women’s College Research Institute in Toronto, Canada, says the findings suggest that clinicians should discuss double mastectomies as a treatment option for young women with a BRCA mutation who are in the early stages of breast cancer.

BRCA genes – BRCA1 and BRCA2 – are human genes that produce tumor suppressor proteins that help repair damaged DNA and contribute to the stability of genetic material within a cell.

When these genes are mutated, this stops the production of tumor suppressor proteins and cells are more susceptible to genetic alterations that can lead to the development of cancer.

According to the National Cancer Institute, inherited mutations of the BRCA genes account for around 20-25% of hereditary breast cancers and 5-10% of all breast cancers.

Approximately 55-65% of women with a hereditary BRCA1 mutation and 45% with a hereditary BRAC2 mutation will develop breast cancer by the time they are 70 years old.

The researchers note that once women with BRCA mutations are diagnosed with breast cancer, their risk of second primary breast cancer significantly increases.

In North America, around 50% of women with a BRCA mutation will undergo a double mastectomy, but the investigators say that so far, there has been no evidence to suggest a double breast removal reduces the risk of death for these women.