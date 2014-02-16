Chiari malformation is a condition that occurs when the lower parts of the brain have been pushed down toward the spinal cord. The condition is estimated to occur in 1 in 1,280 people. Now, researchers have uncovered the debilitating effects of the condition by studying the brains of “toy dog” breeds.

This is according to a study recently published in the journal PLOS One.

The research team, led by Dr. Clare Rusbridge of the University of Surrey in the UK, says they hope the findings will improve the treatment of Chiari malformation (CM) for both humans and dogs.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), CMs are structural abnormalities in the brain’s cerebellum – the region that controls balance.

These defects can occur when the skull is smaller than normal. This causes the cerebellum and brain stem (the bottom part of the brain that connects with the spinal cord) to be pushed downward into the foramen magnum (a large opening in the base of the skull) and the upper spinal canal.

The added pressure on the cerebellum and brain stem can stop the functions that are controlled by these areas, as well as block the flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to and from the brain. CSF is clear liquid that protects the brain and spinal cord.

Although some people have no symptoms of CM, many others can experience neck pain, problems with balance, muscle weakness, numbness in the arms and legs, dizziness, vomiting and hearing loss.

Individuals with CM often have other related conditions, including spinal curvature and spina bifida – a condition that can cause complete paralysis.