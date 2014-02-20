New research from the UK finds that among adults over the age of 50, non-restorative sleep – the sort where you wake up feeling tired and worn out – is strongly tied to onset of widespread pain, a hallmark of fibromyalgia.

They also found that anxiety, memory impairment and poor physical health were linked to higher risk of developing widespread pain in older adults.

Dr. John McBeth, of the Arthritis Research UK Primary Care Centre at Keele University in Staffordshire, and colleagues report their findings in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology.

Musculoskeletal pain (affecting muscle, bone and nerve) becomes more common with age, to the point where from age 65 onward, 4 out of 5 people have pain every day.

Widespread pain is a key feature of fibromyalgia, a condition where the sufferer typically experiences fatigue accompanied by long-term pain in several areas of the body, plus tenderness in the muscles, joints, tendons and other soft tissues.

Estimates suggest around 5 million Americans aged 18 and over are affected by fibromyalgia, and for reasons unknown, the vast majority of those diagnosed with the condition are women, although it can also affect men and children. Most people are diagnosed in middle age, although symptoms are often present earlier.