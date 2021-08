New research from the UK finds that among adults over the age of 50, non-restorative sleep – the sort where you wake up feeling tired and worn out – is strongly tied to onset of widespread pain, a hallmark of fibromyalgia. They also found that anxiety, memory impairment and poor physical health were linked to higher risk of developing widespread pain in older adults. Dr. John McBeth, of the Arthritis Research UK Primary Care Centre at Keele University in Staffordshire, and colleagues report their findings in the journal Arthritis & Rheumatology. Musculoskeletal pain (affecting muscle, bone and nerve) becomes more common with age, to the point where from age 65 onward, 4 out of 5 people have pain every day. Widespread pain is a key feature of fibromyalgia, a condition where the sufferer typically experiences fatigue accompanied by long-term pain in several areas of the body, plus tenderness in the muscles, joints, tendons and other soft tissues. Estimates suggest around 5 million Americans aged 18 and over are affected by fibromyalgia, and for reasons unknown, the vast majority of those diagnosed with the condition are women, although it can also affect men and children. Most people are diagnosed in middle age, although symptoms are often present earlier.

Study identified several factors linked to development of widespread pain For their study, Dr. McBeth and colleagues identified factors linked to increased risk of developing widespread pain in older adults. The data they studied came from over 4,300 adults over the age of 50 who were free of widespread pain at the start of the study period, including around 2,700 who reported having some – but not widespread – pain. At the start of the study, the participants filled in questionnaires about pain, mental and physical health, lifestyle and health behaviors, medical conditions and sociodemographic status. They were followed for 3 years and re-assessed for development of widespread pain (using American College of Rheumatology Criteria). The researchers then analyzed the data using statistical tools to find which factors were most strongly linked with onset of widespread pain. The results showed that at the 3-year follow-up, 19% of the participants reported new widespread pain. This included 25% of participants who had reported some pain and 8% who had reported no pain at the start of the study.