If you want to lose weight, then adopting a diet high in carbohydrates and calories is probably not the best way to go about it. But for individuals with motor neuron disease, such a diet could slow progression of the condition. This is according to a study recently published in The Lancet. Motor neuron disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks the upper motor neurons in the brain and lower motor neurons in the spinal cord. This can lead to the weakness and wasting of muscles (atrophy), which can cause loss of mobility in the limbs, difficulties swallowing and breathing, and problems with speech. These issues usually lead to respiratory failure and death 3 years after diagnosis. ALS affects approximately 30,000 people in the US, with 5,000 new cases being diagnosed every year.

ALS patients split into three diet groups Since the majority of ALS patients have difficulties eating and swallowing, weight loss of both muscle and fat is common during disease progression. But according to the research team, led by Dr. Anne-Marie Wills at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA, recent research found that mice with ALS that were mildly obese were likely to live longer, and mice with an ALS-causing gene lived longer when they were fed a diet high in calories and fat. With this in mind, the researchers wanted to see how high-calorie diets affected humans with ALS. For the study, the investigators analyzed 20 patients with advanced ALS who already had to be fed with percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tubes that allow the food to be delivered directly to the stomach. These patients were divided into three groups. The first group was fed a high-carbohydrate/high-calorie diet, the second was fed a high-fat/high-calorie diet, while the third followed a standard diet to help maintain weight and acted as a control group. All patients were required to follow their diets for 4 months and were monitored for 5 months from the study baseline.