Colon cancer screening rates went up by nearly 40% in a Kaiser Permanente study that mailed test kits to patients’ homes. The pilot study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was part of a program to address disparities among uninsured, low-income and Latino patients.

The findings are to be published in the journal BMC Cancer.

Lead author Dr. Gloria Coronado, epidemiologist and senior investigator with the Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Research, says:

“We are very happy that so many of the patients who received the screening kits in the mail actually completed the tests and mailed them back.”

The study involved 869 patients registered with three community health clinics in metropolitan areas in Portland, Oregon. Most of the patients in the health clinics were Latinos living below the poverty line and around half of them had no health insurance.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among Americans, yet one third of adults do not undergo proper screening.