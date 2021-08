Colon cancer screening rates went up by nearly 40% in a Kaiser Permanente study that mailed test kits to patients’ homes. The pilot study, funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), was part of a program to address disparities among uninsured, low-income and Latino patients. The findings are to be published in the journal BMC Cancer. Lead author Dr. Gloria Coronado, epidemiologist and senior investigator with the Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Research, says: “We are very happy that so many of the patients who received the screening kits in the mail actually completed the tests and mailed them back.” The study involved 869 patients registered with three community health clinics in metropolitan areas in Portland, Oregon. Most of the patients in the health clinics were Latinos living below the poverty line and around half of them had no health insurance. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among Americans, yet one third of adults do not undergo proper screening.

In the US, colon cancer screening is low in general, and more so among minorities Dr. Coronado explains that “colon cancer screening rates are low among the general population, but even lower among minorities and those without health insurance.” She adds that this pilot is part of a “larger STOP Colon Cancer study, which aims to increase screening among thousands more patients who receive their care from community health clinics.” For the study, Dr. Coronado and her colleagues arranged for an introductory letter – in English and Spanish – explaining the home test kit and colorectal cancer screening, to be mailed to 112 patients with one of the clinics. This letter was followed 2 weeks later with a mailed stool test kit. If the tests weren’t returned within 3 weeks, the patients received reminder postcards. For the second clinic, 101 patients received the same mailings over the same timescale: the letter, then the test kit and then the reminder postcard. Except, in this case, if test kits weren’t returned within a month, the patients also got a reminder phone call. With the third clinic, the researchers enlisted 656 patients as controls. These did not receive a stool test kit by mail, but they had the option of having a screening test as part of routine visits to the clinic.