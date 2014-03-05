Palliative chemotherapy is treatment designed for terminal cancer patients to prolong survival and ease symptoms but not cure disease. Now, researchers have found that the therapy comes with certain harms, which they say need to be addressed.

The researchers, from the Weill Cornell Medical College, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, have published their results in the BMJ.

They say their findings uncover a discrepancy between what type of care cancer patients want and what they actually receive.

Overall, the team found that terminal cancer patients who receive chemotherapy during the last months of their lives are less likely to die where they wish and are more likely to undergo invasive medical procedures – including CPR and mechanical ventilation – than patients who did not receive the therapy.

Dr. Holly Prigerson, of Weill Cornell Medical College, says that the reasons for the link are complicated, but they may originate in misunderstanding of the purpose and consequences of palliative chemotherapy.

For the study, investigators assessed data from 386 patients in a federally funded study, called Coping with Cancer.

This 6-year study followed terminally ill people and their caregivers until the patients died, and the researchers looked at how psychosocial factors influenced patient care.

After asking the caregivers to rate their patient’s care, quality of life and where the patient would have wanted to die, the researchers reviewed patient medical charts to determine the type of care they actually received during their last week.