Eating foods that contain saturated fat is thought to increase blood cholesterol levels, which can increase the risk of heart disease. As a result, health professionals recommend following a diet low in saturated fat to reduce this risk. But a leading US cardiovascular scientist says that adopting such a diet does not curb heart disease or prolong life.

In an editorial recently published in the BMJ journal Open Heart, Dr. James DiNicolantonio says the consumption of saturated fat was first criticized back in the 1950s, when a researcher found an association between fat calories as a percentage of total calories and death from heart disease.

But Dr. DiNicolantonio says the findings of this research were flawed. He notes that the study author reached his conclusion using data from only six countries, choosing to exclude data from 16 countries that failed to fit his hypothesis.

However, Dr. DiNicolantonio says this data “led us down the wrong ‘dietary road’ for decades to follow.”

According to him, this data led to the widespread belief that since saturated fat raises total cholesterol – a theory he says is also flawed – it must increase the risk of heart disease.

On the back of this, health professionals began recommending a reduction in saturated fat intake and an increase in refined carbohydrates or polyunsaturated fats as an alternative.