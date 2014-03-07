Each year, more than 300 million individuals are infected with malaria, a life-threatening blood disease caused by a parasite transmitted to humans by mosquitos. Whether malaria cases could be affected by warming climates has been a topic of debate, but now, researchers present the first evidence that the disease climbs to higher elevations during warmer years.

The study, published in the journal Science, suggests future warming climate trends may prompt an increase in malaria cases, particularly in highly populated areas of Africa and South America that are at higher elevations.

Basing their study on an analysis of records from high altitudes in Ethiopa and Colombia, ecologists from the University of Michigan (UM) and the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine say the mosquitos tend to migrate back down to lower altitudes when temperatures decrease.

They say that unless disease monitoring and control efforts are improved, the number of people at risk of malaria is going to significantly increase.

Over 20 years ago, scientists classified malaria as a disease likely to be sensitive to changes in climate, given that the Plasmodium parasites and the Anopheles mosquitos that spread them thrive in warm temperatures.

The team notes that although early studies suggested climate change would result in a rise in malaria cases as it climbed ever higher, some of the theories these predictions were based on were criticized.

Until now, however, there has not been a thorough analysis conducted of regional records to examine how the distribution of malaria cases has changed in response to climate changes. In particular, more information has been needed on East Africa and South America, which have heavily populated highlands – areas that have provided refuge from malaria in the past.