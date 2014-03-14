A new study investigates the role of bacteria and fungi in the human mouth. Researchers from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH, published their findings in the journal PLOS Pathogens.

Experts know that organisms that live in our mouths are capable of contributing to both health and disease.

It is also known that these organisms are more likely to cause oral diseases, such as oral candidiasis (oral thrush), in people with compromised immune systems – such as those who have cancer or who are infected with HIV.

In this new study, researchers compared the bacteria and fungi present in the mouths of people who are HIV-positive with the bacteria and fungi present in the mouths of healthy people.

The researchers used high-throughput gene sequencing to catalogue the bacteria and fungi present.

They found that there was no overall difference in the bacteria found in people infected with HIV and the healthy people. However, there were consistent differences in the oral fungi present in the two groups.

The Candida family of fungi was found in both groups, but at higher levels in the mouths of people with HIV. Another fungi family, Pichia, was found in high levels in the healthy group, but at lower levels in the group with HIV.