In a world first, an Australian clinical trial has shown that biopsy guided by MRI can significantly improve the diagnosis of life-threatening prostate cancer and reduce the over-diagnosis of non-life-threatening cases, thus avoiding the side effects of unnecessary treatment. At present, to find out if he has prostate cancer – following a test that shows he has raised prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels – a man has to undergo a painful procedure called transrectal ultrasound guided biopsy (TRUSGB) that involves taking up to 30 random needle biopsies of his prostate through the rectum. With the new MRI-guided system, doctors first do an MRI scan and get a better idea of where a tumor might be located in the prostate. Then, if the scan indicates a need for it, they just take two needle samples of that area, sparing the need for multiple biopsies. The new system uses a method called multi-parametric magnetic resonance imaging (mpMRI).

mpMRI will reduce over-treatment of non-life-threatening prostate cancer Urologist Dr. Les Thompson, who led the 2-year clinical trial at Brisbane’s Wesley Hospital, says: “This is a significant improvement in terms of accuracy and in reducing discomfort for patients and spares many men the burden of multiple prostate biopsies.” “This latest mpMRI imaging technique will reduce over-treatment of men with non-life-threatening prostate cancer, avoiding the possible side-effects of treatment,” he adds. He and his colleagues report, in the journal European Urology, how the trial showed that use of mpMRI: Halved (reduced by 51%) the number of men needing prostate biopsies

Showed a 92% sensitivity in diagnosing life-threatening disease (compared with the current leading method TRUSGB, which has only a 70% sensitivity in diagnosing life-threatening prostate cancer)

Cut the problem of over-diagnosis of non-life-threatening prostate cancer by around 90%. The trial enrolled 223 patients with raised PSA levels. All of the patients underwent both diagnostic procedures: the standard TRUSGB, and the new method where an mpMRI scan is done first, and then only those patients whose MRI image points to high-risk prostate cancer undergo MRI-guided biopsy.