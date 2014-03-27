A new study claims to show for the first time that autism begins in the womb, while another examines possible environmental influences on autism development.

The origins of autism have been passionately debated by many scientists and commentators. What is known about autism is that it is a physical condition, which is linked to abnormal biology and brain chemistry.

Genes seem to play an important part in the development of autism – identical twins, for instance, are much more likely to both have autism than non-identical siblings. But there has not been any clear consensus in medical opinion about what other contributing causes there may be.

Some things that have been suspected as being linked to autism – but which have not been proven – include diet, changes in the digestive tract, mercury poisoning, problems with the body processing vitamins and minerals, and vaccines.

A recent, large study in the journal PLoS Computational Biology suggests that environmental pollution could be a contributing factor to autism risk, but the study was unable to name any specific toxins that might be responsible.

That study assessed 100 million US health insurance claims to look at rates of autism on a county-by-county basis. It also used genital malformations in boys – micropenis, undescended testicles and cases where the urethral opening is on the underside of the penis – as indicators of environmental pollution.

The researchers found that for every 1% increase in genital birth defects in a county, the rate of autism there increased by nearly 300%.

“Both genes and environment are important,” emphasizes the lead researcher, Andrey Rzhetsky, a professor of genetic medicine at the University of Chicago in Illinois.