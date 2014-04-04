A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that the number of deaths from pulmonary hypertension has increased over the past decade.

The research team, led by Dr. Mary George of the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recently published their findings online in CHEST – a journal of the American College of Chest Physicians.

Pulmonary hypertension, also known as pulmonary arterial hypertension, is a rare condition affecting 1 to 2 people in every 1 million over the US and Europe. Older women are at higher risk of the condition, but it can affect men and women of all ages.

It is characterized by high blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, which carry oxygen and blood from the heart to the lungs. This means the right side of the heart has to work harder to pump blood around the body.

The condition typically occurs alongside other diseases, such as heart and blood vessel diseases, lung diseases and liver diseases. Pregnancy, sleep apnea, birth defects of the heart and certain autoimmune disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, are also common causes of pulmonary hypertension.

Symptoms of the condition include tiredness, chest pain, shortness of breath during routine activity, reduced appetite, a fast heartbeat and pain on the upper right side of the abdomen.

Research into the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary hypertension is widening, according to the CDC investigators. Therefore, they say it is important to have up-to-date statistics on hospitalization and death rates from the condition.