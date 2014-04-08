Green tea has been hailed for many health benefits, including its effects against cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Now, new research suggests the beverage can enhance our brain’s cognitive functions, particularly the working memory.

The research team – including Prof. Christoph Beglinger and Prof. Stefan Borgwardt of the University Hospital of Basel in Switzerland – says their findings suggest that green tea could be promising in the treatment of cognitive impairments associated with neuropsychiatric disorders, such as dementia.

They recently published their findings in the journal Psychopharmacology.

Green tea, native to China and India, is produced from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis bush. Unlike other teas, green tea is made from unoxidized leaves. This minimal processing means it is rich in antioxidants.

Past research has associated the beverage with many health benefits. Last year, for example, Medical News Today reported on a study suggesting that green tea may reduce stroke risk, while another study found that it could help fight prostate cancer.

Previous studies have also suggested that green tea may have a beneficial impact on the brain’s cognitive functions. However, according to the researchers of this most recent study, the exact mechanisms behind this claim have been unclear.