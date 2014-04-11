Women who breastfeed are typically cautioned that any medications they take may enter their breast milk, making some new mothers hesitate before taking antidepressants. But new research suggests women on antidepressants are more successful at breastfeeding if they continue taking the medication.

The research was recently presented at the 18th Perinatal Society of Australia and New Zealand Annual Conference in Perth.

According to the Mayo Clinic in the US, many new moms experience mood swings and crying spells that quickly fade. However, some new moms have a longer-lasting, more severe form of depression called postpartum depression.

Though this is frequently treated with counseling and medication, the Mayo Clinic note that there could be potential risks of the medication reaching the new baby through breast milk.

However, postpartum depression brings with it a host of symptoms, which, if untreated, could interfere with the mother’s ability to care for her baby and other daily tasks. These symptoms include: insomnia, irritability and anger, fatigue, severe mood swings, withdrawal and thoughts of self-harm or harming the baby.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 11% of Americans over the age of 12 take antidepressants and females are 2.5 times more likely than males to take the medication.

To further investigate the benefits and risks for new moms, researchers from the University of Adelaide in Australia – led by Dr. Luke Grzeskowiak of the Robinson Research Institute – used data from the Danish National Birth Cohort in Denmark to study 368 women who were on antidepressants prior to becoming pregnant.