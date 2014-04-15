Rheumatoid arthritis – a condition that causes pain and swelling in the joints – affects around 1.5 million people in the US. Although there is no cure for the condition, medications, such as methotrexate, are used to reduce symptoms. But new research published in the BMJ suggests that a Chinese herbal remedy is just as effective as methotrexate.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say a Chinese herbal remedy – TwHF – is just as effective in reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis than commonly used drug, MTX.

To reach their findings, the research team, led by Dr. Xuan Zhang of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in China, assessed the effects of methotrexate (MTX) and a herbal remedy, called Triptergium wilfordii Hook F (TwHF), against rheumatoid arthritis in 207 patients with the condition.

MTX is a disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) that is the most commonly used medication for rheumatoid arthritis. It is also used as a chemotherapy drug for the treatment of some cancers.

TwHF is an herbal remedy used in traditional Chinese medicine for the treatment of swelling, inflammation and joint pain. The remedy comes from extracts of the Triptergium wilfordii plant, also known as the “thunder god vine.”

All patients were randomized to one of three treatment groups for 24 weeks. The first group was required to take 12.5 mg of MTX once a week. The second group took 20 mg of TwHF three times a day, while the third group took a combination of both. The researchers note that around 98% of patients had never used DMARDs to treat their condition.

The team wanted to determine which of these three treatments was most effective in reducing symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis in line with the ACR (American College of Rheumatology) 50 response. This is a measure that determines when a patient reaches a 50% improvement in the number of tender and swollen joints they have, and a 50% improvement in other areas, such as pain, disability and disease severity.