Ever wonder why some people seem to have a higher tolerance for pain than others? New research – due to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology’s 66th Annual Meeting in Philadelphia, PA – suggests the answer is genetic.

The research forms part of an investigation into the causes of chronic pain.

Unlike normal, or “acute” pain – the sensation triggered by the nervous system to alert the body to possible injury – chronic pain is persistent, with pain signals continuing to fire in the nervous system for weeks, months or years.

Chronic pain can come from an ongoing ailment, such as arthritis, cancer or an infection; from a one-off injury such as a sprained back; or it can even occur in people who have suffered no specific injury or illness.

People who suffer from chronic pain may get combinations of headaches, low back pain or nerve pain, among other symptoms. People with chronic pain also might have chronic fatigue syndrome, endometriosis, fibromyalgia, inflammatory bowel disease, interstitial cystitis, tempromandibular joint dysfunction or vulvodynia.

Doctors may take a variety of approaches in treating chronic pain. Drugs, acupuncture, local electrical stimulation, brain stimulation and even surgery may be used, depending on the case. Some doctors also report success in treating patients with placebos.

Less invasive treatments include psychotherapy, relaxation therapy, biofeedback and behavior modification.

Previous research into chronic pain has found that patients with this condition often have low levels of endorphins in their spinal fluid, so some treatments are aimed at stimulating endorphin levels.