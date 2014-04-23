With approximately 1 in 10 American adults reporting some form of depression, finding new ways to treat the disorder has been a major focus for researchers. Now, investigators from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center say they have made important breakthroughs in this field.

The researchers, including Dr. Jeffrey Zigman, associate professor of internal medicine and psychiatry at UT Southwestern, say they have uncovered an important mechanism by which ghrelin – a natural antidepressant hormone – works inside the brain.

In addition, the team has uncovered a neuroprotective drug that they say has the potential to be a powerful treatment for depression.

To reach their findings, recently published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, the researchers began by analyzing ghrelin in mice models. Ghrelin is referred to as the “hunger hormone,” as it is known for its ability to arouse appetite.

In a 2008 study led by Dr. Zigman, the research team found that ghrelin had natural antidepressant properties that are prominent when its levels increase due to prolonged psychological stress or caloric restriction.

In this latest study, the researchers found that the hormone can trigger the formation of new neurons, known as neurogenesis, in the hippocampus – the brain region that regulates mood, memory and complex eating behaviors.

The research team says their findings could lead to a powerful new antidepressant.

Furthermore, they found that this process is imperative to reduce the severity of depression after prolonged stress exposure.