New research published in the BMJ suggests that for positional skull deformation in infants – flattening of the skull as a result of laying in the same position for long periods – wearing a corrective helmet does not improve the condition.

It is unknown as to how many infants in the US experience positional skull deformation, also known as flat head syndrome. In the UK, it is estimated to affect 1 in 5 babies under the age of 6 months.

There are two types of positional skull deformation – plagiocephaly and brachycephaly. Plagiocephaly occurs when one side of the head becomes flat, causing the infant’s ears to become misaligned. Brachycephaly is when flattening occurs on the back of the head, causing the front of an infant’s skull to bulge.

Since the skulls of young infants are very soft, constant pressure on a specific area of their head can cause it to change shape. This is what happens in positional skull deformation. It is mainly caused by a baby’s sleeping position.

Past studies have shown that since the launch of the American Academy of Pediatric’s (AAP) “Back to Sleep” campaign in 1992 – which recommends that parents should position babies on their backs when sleeping to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) – there has been a dramatic increase in the number of children affected by positional skull deformation.

Share on Pinterest Researchers say that use of a corrective helmet for infant positional skull deformation should be “discouraged” as it has “no benefits.”

In most cases, a baby’s skull will correct itself over time. But in more severe cases, treatment may be required. This may involve the use of helmets, known as cranial orthoses.

The idea is that the helmets stop the infant lying on the flattened area of their head. Treatment is usually started when the infant is 5 or 6 months old – when their skull is still soft enough to be moulded. The helmet is required to be worn up to 23 hours a day, and full treatment usually takes around 3-6 months.

But in this latest study, researchers from the Netherlands have questioned the benefits of such treatment.

According to the team, there has been little research comparing helmet therapy in infants with flat head syndrome with no treatment. Therefore, they set out to do just that.