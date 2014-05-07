Affecting some 5 million people worldwide, pulmonary fibrosis is a progressive, fatal lung disease that few survive more than 3-5 years after diagnosis. A new study suggests a protein molecule may slow the disease down. It found patients with high blood levels of the protein – called LYCAT – had better survival and lung function than patients with lower levels.

The team behind the study, from the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC) College of Medicine, reports the findings in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a disease that causes the lungs to be covered in scar tissue. As the disease progresses, the shortness of breath that accompanies it gets worse.

The disease can develop after exposure to asbestos and toxic gas, and even radiation treatment for lung cancer. Chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases can also lead to it.

Unfortunately, it is often not diagnosed until symptoms emerge, by which time permanent scarring has already occurred.