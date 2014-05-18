With around 30% of the US population experiencing symptoms of insomnia, it is no wonder that the use of prescription sleeping pills is common. But for patients with diastolic heart failure, such medication may significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular events. This is according to a study recently presented at the Heart Failure Congress 2014 in Athens, Greece. Approximately 5.1 million people in the US have heart failure – a condition whereby the heart is unable to pump enough blood and oxygen around the body to support other organs. The research team, led by Dr. Masahiko Setoguchi of the Social Insurance Central General Hospital in Tokyo, Japan, says that sleeping problems are a common side effect of heart failure. As a result, many patients are prescribed sleeping pills when they are discharged from the hospital, as well as diuretics, antihypertensives, anticoagulants, antiarrhythmics and antiplatelets. The more hospitalizations a heart failure patient has, the worse their cardiac function seems to be, according to the researchers. Therefore, they wanted to investigate whether the drugs that patients are prescribed at discharge are associated with hospital readmission and cardiac events.

Review of more than 100 heart failure patients The researchers reviewed the medical records of 111 heart failure patients who were admitted to the Tokyo Yamate Medical Center in Japan between 2011 and 2013. Share on Pinterest Sleeping pills may increase the risk of hospital readmission and cardiovascular-related death for patients with diastolic heart failure, according to researchers. Data was gathered on the patients’ cardiovascular conditions, coexisting medical conditions, medication administered during hospitalization and prescribed at discharge, vital signs at hospital admission and discharge, laboratory test results and information from electrocardiograms (ECGs), echocardiograms and chest radiographs. Patients were divided into two groups; those with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) – referred to as diastolic heart failure – and those with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) – referred to as systolic heart failure. Ejection fraction is a measurement of the volume of blood pumped out of the left and right ventricle with each heartbeat. “Management and prognosis can vary between patients with HFpEF and HFrEF so we analyzed the two groups separately,” explains Dr. Setoguchi. The team followed patients for 180 days after they were discharged from the hospital or until patients reached the “study endpoint” through hospital readmission for heart failure or passing away from cardiovascular causes.