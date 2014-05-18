Sildenafil, the erectile dysfunction drug more commonly known as Viagra, is currently under consideration as a heart failure treatment. However, new animal studies conducted by John Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, suggest that this drug may have very different effects on males and females.

Sildenafil works by dilating blood vessels to increase blood flow. In the case of patients with erectile dysfunction, this stimulates blood flow to the penis.

The effect of the drug is similar, in fact, to drugs such as nitrates, which are used to increase blood flow to damaged hearts. Also, recent studies have found beneficial effects from the drug on heart muscles, so researchers are now investigating sildenafil as a treatment for patients with heart failure.

According to heart experts, heart failure is the most common reason for hospital admissions in the US among people accessing health care via Medicare. Drugs such as beta-blockers and ACE inhibitors already help to improve the heart’s blood-pumping efficiency for these patients, but experts say they do not fully address the underlying pathology.

Even moderate injury to the muscle cells of the heart can cause widespread changes within heart tissue. Heart attack, hypertension, arteriosclerosis and other problems can cause enlargement of the heart and stiffening of heart chambers. The heart is weakened by these alterations, which then reduces the efficiency of blood circulation.

Lead scientist on the John Hopkins research, Dr. Eiki Takimoto, says that “because cardiac remodeling is an underlying mechanism, we’ve put more than a decade of research into understanding it enough to stop or reverse it.”