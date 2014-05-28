Why do male babies generally have poorer health outcomes than female babies? Researchers from the University of Adelaide in Australia investigate. They publish their findings in the journal Molecular Human Reproduction.

Previous research has shown that boy babies grow faster in the womb, having a greater body length and weight than girl babies at birth. Some researchers have suggested this shows that the male placenta functions more efficiently. However, there seems to be a trade-off, as boy babies are consequently left with less reserve placental capacity to draw upon than girls in the event of adverse health conditions.

As a result, male babies are more at risk of undernutrition, which restricts growth and lowers birthweight, and puts them at greater risk of cardiovascular disease in adulthood.

In the new study, the researchers wanted to investigate whether there was a difference between boys and girls in the type and pattern of genes expressed.

Senior author of the paper Prof. Claire Roberts, leader of the fetal growth research priority for the Robinson Research Institute at the University of Adelaide, says their study has found “undeniable genetic and physiological differences” between boys and girls that go beyond just the development of their sexual characteristics.

She explains: