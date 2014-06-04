When under stress, many of us reach for sugary foods to make us feel better. Now, researchers from the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, PA, may have discovered why this is. In a new study, the investigators identified receptors for stress-activated hormones located in oral taste buds responsible for detecting sweet, savory and bitter tastes.

The research team, led by M. Rockwell Parker, PhD, recently published their findings in the journal Neuroscience Letters.

According to the researchers, stress can increase secretion of hormones called glucocorticoids (GCs). These hormones activate GC receptors located in the body’s cells.

The team explains that GC hormones work by binding to receptors inside their target cells. This activates the receptors, causing them to move to the cell nucleus where it influences protein assembly and gene expression. Activation of the GC receptors is known to influence taste preferences in humans and rodent models.

It is common knowledge that stress greatly influences our food choices. It can lead to emotional eating – an overindulgence of high-calorie, sweet and fatty foods – in an attempt to abolish negative feelings.

With this in mind, the Monell team wanted to see whether taste buds on the tongue contain GC receptors, and if so, whether stress activates these receptors, making us reach for the chocolate.